media release: Join us at Tandem Press for a conversation between artist Judy Pfaff and Tandem Press Director Katie Geha. The two will discuss Pfaff’s decades-long collaboration with Tandem, how printmaking informs her sculptural practice, and the ways experimentation across media continues to shape her work. Offering a rare, behind-the-scenes perspective, this conversation will explore process, materials, risk, and the evolving possibilities of print.

Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 5:30 pm, Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Avenue, Madison, WI 53704

This event is free and open to the public, but please RSVP.