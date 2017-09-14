Juiceboxxx, Time, Cop Circles

× Expand Ebru Yildiz Juiceboxxx

press release: The 405 has premiered the lyric video for Juiceboxxx's single "Freaked Out American Loser", from his recently released LP of the same name.

When talking about the video Juiceboxxx says, "'Freaked Out American Loser' is a song about a lot of things. I spent most of my 20s just trying to hold on to my sanity. Sleeping on couches and doing DIY tours. Taking the bus to go work a weird job in Pasadena that I would soon get fired from. I wasted a lot of time but I'm still here. You can change your life. More than anything, 'Freaked Out American Loser' is a pop song."

"JUICEBOXXX proved to be more than capable of forming a strange almagamation of rap, punk, pop and classic American-minded rock...Freaked Out American Loser, has a sublime streak coursing through it." - The 405

"This punk rapper from Milwaukee merges punk rock and rap so seamlessly, the end result is different yet familiar, polished yet effortless, and from start to finish, a nearly 30-minute banger." - Alt Press

"Raised within the noise, punk rock, and underground rap communities of Wisconsin, Juiceboxxx has found a way to merge those sounds cohesively." - Mass Appeal

"...he's a living document of a passion pursued, tattooed with euphoric successes...Now that the prevailing global mood matches Juiceboxxx's freaked out intensity, the world may have found a tragically contemporary rap anthem." - The Fader

"Music lovers who were sonically aware in the late '90s and early aughts will find a lot to like in Juiceboxxx's debut single 'Freaking Out'. The tune somehow manages to incorporate in one single track some of the most mind blowing music of that era, from Beck's quirky-yet-groovy production style to the punchy and synthetic big beat of The Chemical Brothers, while adopting a tense rapping style in part reminiscent of The Beastie Boys." - The Deli NYC

"...for so long people beyond a certain circle didn’t know what to make of him. But maybe that anxious energy of his music will be appreciated by folks wading through the uncertainty and insanity of the circus sideshow that is America 2k17." - Tiny Mix Tapes