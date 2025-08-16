Ju-Ju's Block Party

media release: Save the date.

Year 5 will be the best year yet. We are excited to bring forth not just a day but a weekend full of events highlighted by the 5th Annual Ju-Ju's Annual Block Party. As we gear up for another successful event we would like to encourage all vendors, businesses, community groups , entertainers and organizations to collaborate and be a part of the event!

We truly appreciate community support and could not do it without the city. For those who are looking for ways to give back please be on the lookout for sponsorship opportunities.

Tell a friend to tell a friend to tell a friend that we want you there. If you moved away, come home and see all the positive change happening in Madison.

Vendor application:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdQVkmz1_aXkHm6F4QGj606PAh9Xs2Y4j3Ndz43-bWMjPJbCQ/viewform

Find more info on Ju-Ju's Annual Block Party here: https://www.facebook.com/jujusblockparty/