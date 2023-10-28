media release: $30/Adults, $10/Students (ages 4-18)

JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT is a music review of the great Big Bands during the 1930s, '40s and '50s. A fun filled event for all ages that captures the exciting sounds of great melodies and lyrics performed by an energetic group of instrumentalists and vocalists who will keep you moving in your seats, tapping your toes and clapping your hands.

JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT celebrates America’s Swing Era performing the greatest hits as recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Jimmy Lunceford, Harry James, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bunny Berigan, Count Basie and more! Vocal selections will include songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Bob Eberly, Helen O’Connell, Rosemary Clooney, and other vocal idols.

JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT is managed by Glenn Miller Productions, Inc. With over 60 years of successfully managing the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, this company knows how to do Swing! Audiences can expect the same quality as the Glenn Miller Orchestra while hearing the biggest and best hits of the Big Band Era.