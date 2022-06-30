Jules Iolyn, Connor Lyle & the Mother Guys, Aaron Fisher

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Awesome night of original songs by some rad, original people at one of our favorite places, Up North!

Be excited.

6 - Jules - solo - (perhaps a guest..)

6:30 - Aaron Fisher (of The Lonesome Cobras)

7 - Connor Lyle & the Mother Guys

8 - Jules + Pals (Eli Frieders on bass, Ben Rosenwasser on whatever he decides, Paul Marcou on drums)

Times are 'ishy, you get it

608-250-1730
