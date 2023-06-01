Jules Iolyn, Dana Perry, Andrea Gonzales-Paul, carisa

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Harmony Bar’s Shecase Showdown series continues on June 1. 

This quarterly musicians in the round event features some of Madison’s most notable artists as well as some up and coming people to watch.  Hosted by Jules Iolyn (Jules and the Gems), this round’s artists are Dana Perry, Andrea Gonzales-Paul and carisa.

The show runs from 7:30 to 9:30 and is free.

608-249-4333
