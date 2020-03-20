Juli Johnson
Fisher King Winery, Verona 1105 Laser St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
×
press release: Juli Johnson is a singer/songwriter from Madison. Her music is acoustic, filled with expressive melodies and emotional lyrics. She writes songs based on her personal experiences and relationships. Her style is similar to alternative pop. If you like the sound of Norah Jones or the voice of Tracy Chapman you’ll enjoy Juli’s music.
Info
Fisher King Winery, Verona 1105 Laser St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Music