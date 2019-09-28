Juli Johnson, Hannah Edlen, Leah Brooke, Raine Stern
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us for a night of power house fem musicians, band leaders and song writers!!! Raine Stern, Leah Brooke, Hannah Edlen, and Juli Johnson will be playing their original songs acoustic sans band style. Come hear some amazing music! :)
Cover: $10
More info:
Hannah Edlen
https://sundaynightrecords.com/hannahedlen-2/?fbclid=IwAR0gD10qs5R6Vscd-oCVzoaaH0SnvoN5BTh4e-5zaBLV45FrAuKeLcC64eM
Juli Johnson
https://julijohnson.com/press-kit
Leah Brooke
https://www.reverbnation.com/leahbrooke?fbclid=IwAR3tBGCzGhmdkdNuUq1uxlhQqv1HWRce9P9rX0zi5EGRaCQ3dNaJsbvmmYc
Raine Stern