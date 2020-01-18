Juli Johnson (single release), Meggie Shays

× Expand Lisa Collier Juli Johnson

press release: $5 suggested donation at the door

7:30-10:30pm

Spend the evening at the east side’s finest nonprofit live music venue and art gallery with some great local musicians:

Juli Johnson celebrates the release of her next single accompanied by an anticipated music video.

website: http://julijohnson.com/

Alt-Dreampop singer/songwriter Meggie Shays

All ages | Safe Space | Sober Space |