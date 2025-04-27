Two Wheels, Many Stories

media release: French artist and author Julia Bourdet is currently writing a graphic memoir about her seven-month artistic residency in the United States, during which she crossed the Atlantic on a cargo ship and traveled from New York to San Francisco by bike and train to interview American climate activists about the pivotal moments that led them to take action. Initially conceived as a travel journal, her book has evolved into a deeper reflection on both personal and collective turning points in the face of the climate crisis.

This mini-documentary screening and presentation offers a preview of her forthcoming book and weaves together journal fragments, documentary observations, and fictional storytelling to trace a personal journey toward ecological awareness.

By alternating between external events and introspection, she analyzes how personal narratives can resonate with broader concerns related to environmental concerns and possible transitions. Through this presentation, she aims to question the ability of drawn narratives to engage readers while fostering a broader reflection on travel imaginaries in the Anthropocene era. In keeping with her commitment to reducing her carbon footprint, Julia Bourdet will be joining us virtually from France to discuss her project and virtual mini documentary screening.