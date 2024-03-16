Julia Rottmayer, Paul Rowe, Sarah Brailey, Martha Fischer, Scott Gendel
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music Faculty Artist Series. $15.
media release:
A celebration of Paul Rowe’s career
Julia Rottmayer, soprano
Paul Rowe, baritone
Sarah Brailey, soprano
Martha Fischer, piano
Scott Gendel, piano
Program
Ordinary Life Scott Gendel/poetry by Barbara Crooker *
Julia Rottmayer, soprano
Scott Gendel, piano
She and All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace John Stevens/poetry by Richard Brautigan *
Paul Rowe, baritone
Martha Fischer, piano
Songs of Lament and Praise Gilda Lyons/ancient Irish texts, adapted by the composer
Sarah Brailey, soprano
Martha Fischer, piano
Autumn Sunrise Scott Gendel/poem by Jan Wellik *
Julia Rottmayer and Sarah Brailey, sopranos
Paul Rowe, baritone
TBA, piano
*Premiere