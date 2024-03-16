Julia Rottmayer, Paul Rowe, Sarah Brailey, Martha Fischer, Scott Gendel

Mead Witter School of Music Faculty Artist Series. $15.

media release:

A celebration of Paul Rowe’s career

Julia Rottmayer, soprano

Paul Rowe, baritone

Sarah Brailey, soprano

Martha Fischer, piano

Scott Gendel, piano

……

Program

Ordinary Life Scott Gendel/poetry by Barbara Crooker *

Julia Rottmayer, soprano

Scott Gendel, piano

She and All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace John Stevens/poetry by Richard Brautigan *

Paul Rowe, baritone

Martha Fischer, piano

Songs of Lament and Praise Gilda Lyons/ancient Irish texts, adapted by the composer

Sarah Brailey, soprano

Martha Fischer, piano

Autumn Sunrise Scott Gendel/poem by Jan Wellik *

Julia Rottmayer and Sarah Brailey, sopranos

Paul Rowe, baritone

TBA, piano

*Premiere