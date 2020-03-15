Julian Lage & Dave King Duo

press release: Jazz guitarist Julian Lage teams up with Bad Plus drummer Dave King for a performance at Madison’s The Venue on Winnebago Street. Presented by Blue Stem Jazz.

Julian Lage:

Award-winning guitarist Julian Lage has been widely acclaimed as one of the most prodigious guitarists of his generation. The New York-based musician boasts a long resumé as a desired sideman with artists as diverse as Gary Burton, Taylor Eigsti, John Zorn, Nels Cline, Chris Eldridge, Eric Harland, and Fred Hersch, to name just a few.

Julian Lage’s latest jazz fusion project includes bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King (Bad Plus) on a Mack Avenue recording, Love Hurts. This most recent release explores the music of the late 1960s and early to mid-'70s touching on the music of Roy Orbison, Ornette Coleman, Jimmy Giuffre, and Peter Ivers.

Dave King:

Co founded The Gang Font featuring Greg Norton of punk icons Husker Du.

Dave has performed music in 75 countries and 6 continents. Additionally he has appeared on over 50 recordings.

Dave has recorded and or performed with Bill Frisell, Joshua Redman, Dewey Redman. Jeff Beck. Tim Berne, Hank Roberts, Chris Speed, Kurt Rosenwinkle, Django Bates, Dead Prez, The Coup, Joe Lovano, Bill Carrothers, Anthony Cox, Chris Morrissey, Mason Jennings, Haley Bonar, Meat Beat Manifesto, Craig Taborn, Matt Mitchell, Matt Maneri, Benoit Delbeq, Craig Green, Jason Moran, Tchad Blake, David Torn, Donna Lewis, Atmosphere, and a few more great people.

Tickets: $25

Recommended Album Julian Lage Love Hurts: http://www.julianlage.com/home

Recommended Song: Tomorrow is the Question