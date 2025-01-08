Julian Lynch & Andrew Fitzpatrick, Emili Earhart

media release: Doors 6 PM; Music 7-9:30 PM

* Julian Lynch & Andrew Fitzpatrick (duo)

* Emili Earhart (solo)

* + a collaborative set featuring all three musicians

Julian Lynch is a musician, composer, ethnomusicologist, and music teacher. His recorded work includes albums of experimental rock, ambient, and electronic music. Since 2016, Julian has played guitar in the band Real Estate. Julian holds a PhD in ethnomusicology and anthropology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Andrew Fitzpatrick is a musician from Madison, WI. As a member of the bands Bon Iver, Volcano Choir, and All Tiny Creatures, he has recorded and performed extensively, including appearances at venues and festivals such as the Sydney Opera House and Montreux Jazz Festival. He has collaborated with many artists in many contexts, and has produced a body of solo work that incorporates synthesizers, guitars, field recordings, samplers, and electronic processing.

Emili Earhart is a pianist and electronic musician currently residing in Madison, WI. Earhart explores sound in the context of 20th and 21st century classical piano works, psychedelic synth music, and drone improvisations. Her solo keyboard project focuses on elasticity and expansion in the setting of cosmic minimalism.