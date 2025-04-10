Julian Lynch, Tim Russell & Ari Smith

× Expand provided by ALL Julian Lynch, Tim Russell and Ari Smith (from left). Julian Lynch, Tim Russell and Ari Smith (from left).

media release: Auricle New Music Series presents an evening of experimental sounds with Julian Lynch, Tim Russell, and Ari Smith. Lynch is a musician, composer, and ethnomusicologist known for experimental rock, ambient, and electronic music. Russell is Music Director for the UW Dance Department with a focus on music for choreography and improvisation. Smith is a bassist, improviser, and composer active in free jazz and free improvisation, also exploring experimental and contemporary classical music. Admission is free, donations encouraged.