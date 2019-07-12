Juliet Escoria, Elizabeth Ellen & Mary Miller

press release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome authors Juliet Escoria (Juliet the Maniac), Elizabeth Ellen (Person/A), and Mary Miller (Biloxi) for a triple-bill reading!

An explosive portrayal of teenage life from the perspective of The Bad Friend, Juliet the Maniac is a bold, stylish breakout book from an author already crackling on the indie scene. It’s 1997, and 14-year-old Juliet has it pretty good. But over the course of the next two years, she rapidly begins to unravel, finding herself in a downward trajectory of mental illness and self-destruction.

Juliet Escoria is the author of the poetry collection Witch Hunt (Lazy Fascist Press 2016) and the story collection Black Cloud (CCM/Emily Books 2014), which were both listed in various best of the year roundups. Her writing can be found in places like Lenny, Catapult, VICE, Prelude, Dazed, and Hobart, and has already been translated into many languages. She lives in West Virginia with her husband, the writer Scott McClanahan.

- - - - - - - -

Saul Stories is a collection of linked stories exploring the relationship of a forty year old female artist, her teenaged daughter and her daughter's friends. It is a book that tackles such themes as what it means to be a woman and an artist and a mother, the different ways children of various economic classes and races are addressed and treated in America, and the way we view cross-generational friendships in the current culture.

Elizabeth Ellen is the author of the novel Person/a, chosen by Lithub as a 'best work of experimental literature' for 2017. Her writing has been featured in American Short Fiction, Salon, Bennington Review, BOMB, Joyland and Catapult. She is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize for her story, "Teen Culture," included in her most recent collection Saul Stories, and in 2018 she published her poetry collection, Elizabeth Ellen. She is the founder of Short Flight/Long Drive books (SF/LD) and is deputy editor at Hobart literary journal.

- - - - - - - -

Biloxi is an engrossing character study of a contemptuous old man who tries to find some meaning in life through a dog named Layla. It is a strangely heartwarming tale of loneliness, masculinity, and the limitations of each.

Mary Miller is the author of The Last Days of California and the short story collections Big World and Always Happy Hour. She is a former James A. Michener Fellow in Fiction and John and Renée Grisham Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi. She lives in Oxford, Mississippi.