press release: By William Shakespeare; dDirected by Mark H..

Presented by University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Theatre and Drama / University Theatre

A country riven by polarization. Fears of an authoritarian power grab. A resistance pushing its ideals to an extreme action. Shakespeare’s masterful study of power and the effects of political turmoil turned to civil war seems ripped from today’s headlines. University Theatre presents a vibrant, exciting vision of a timeless story that feels all too modern.

The cast features Evan Blesener, Zoe Bockhorst, Clay Crepps, Mitchell Flannery, Allison Garfield, Jasmine Kiah, Annalyse Lapajenko, Luke McVeigh, Ethan Nimmer, Jakob Paquette, Rachel Parkinson, Abi Piepke, Jared Paullin, Fiona Quinn, Caitlin Rowe, Joe Schwartz, Emilie Springsteen, Cobi Tappa, Tia Vasen, John Wang, Valentino Wolf, Emma Wondra, and Sam Wood under the direction of Department of Theatre and Drama faculty member Mark H. Scenic design is by Keith Pitts, costume design by Shannon Heibler, lighting design by Tom Littrell, and sound design by Isabel Coff.

JULIUS CAESAR is directed by new Department of Theatre and Drama assistant professor of acting and directing Mark H. A native of Washington, D.C., Mark H. is a director, performer and educator with a primary focus on American theater and theater of the African diaspora. He is particularly drawn to classical works, innovative literary adaptations, and theater for community development. Mark is a graduate of the MFA Directing program at Columbia University School of the Arts, where he was the Dean’s Fellow and studied under the primary mentorship of Anne Bogart and Brian Kulick. His Columbia University directing highlights include The Escape; or, A Leap for Freedom, King Lear, The Cherry Orchard, and The Henry Dumas Project. He has also directed new works at The Kennedy Center, DC Source Festival, Forum Theatre, DC Hip-Hop Theater Festival, and Young Playwrights’ Theater. Along with directing, Mark has worked extensively as a professional actor with some of the nation’s leading theater companies. He graduated with High Honors from the BFA Acting program at Rutgers University, and was classically trained at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London. Most recently, Mark served as the Artistic Producer on Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s acclaimed production of We Are Proud to Present a Presentation…, and his recent projects include Ms. Blakk for President at Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Assistant Director to Tina Landau) and a collaboration with the legendary Bill T. Jones on a new work scheduled to make its world-premiere at the Park Avenue Armory in NYC in the spring of 2020.

Performances will be held November 14-24 in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

Ticket Prices:

$10 Preview; $25 Adult; $20 Senior (62 +); $20 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $15 UW Students (ID); $10 Children (K-12); $10 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online artsticketing.wisc.edu

(Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders)

3. Walk up sales (no convenience fees for in-person orders):

Vilas Hall Box Office. 821 University Avenue. Hours: Monday-Friday 11:30 AM-1:30 PM

or Memorial Union Box Office, 800 Langdon Street. Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-7:00 PM, Saturdays 11:30 AM-2:30 PM, Closed Sundays

For performances in Vilas Hall, the Vilas Hall Box Office opens 1 hour before show-time and remains open until 30 min past curtain.