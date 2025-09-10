media release: After performing sold out shows across multiple different states and being recruited for international tours in Canada and Australia, JUMP has positioned themselves as one of the top up and coming Van Halen tributes on the planet. Delivering two hours of classic David Lee Roth era Van Halen, the Toledo, Ohio based band lineup is composed of a group of youngsters all born in the mid-late 90’s and early 2000’s. While their age offers a visual aesthetic true to Van Halen in their prime, their sound also reflects the same shredding Eddie guitar solos, rock solid rhythm section, and the whaling two-tone screams reminiscent of David Lee Roth’s voice. Featuring a variety of hits and deep cuts off of the first 6 albums, JUMP’s live show includes a selection of skits and one liners portrayed by Van Halen from bootlegs of their live shows between 1978-1984. Experience an embodiment of the David Lee Roth era of Van Halen and immerse yourself in YOUTH, NOSTALGIA AND ROCK ‘N ROLL.