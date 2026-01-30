Jump In Jump Up Carnival Art Night

media release: The Caribbean Association of Madison invites you to a Carnival Art Night at The Hub, 2352 South Park Street, on February 17 from 6 to 8 PM.

Make your own Carnival fabric collage, under the direction of Dr Mary Gill. See a display of Caribbean Carnival costumes and dance to the rhythms of Soca and steel band music with Chad Bartell

Refreshments from onsite restaurants Rasta Barista, House of Flava, the Walking Jerk, Devine Grilling, and Tailer Nicole Wine and Cupcakes.

Prepay by February 15 to guarantee your seat to make a collage $25, or simply come and enjoy the music and the calypso vibes at the Hub for $20. Doors open at 5.45.

Questions? Call (608) 217-4133