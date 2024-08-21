Jumping Worms: The Impact of a New Soil Invader

media release: Join the Wild Ones Madison chapter for this free presentation. Bradley Herrick of the UW Arboretum will shed some light on the elusive jumping worm - a relatively new invader spreading its way through Madison.

He'll give an overview of jumping worms and earthworms in general, and why we are concerned about them. He'll speak to some control options as well. Participants will have a chance to get their hands dirty looking for jumping worms including using the “mustard extraction” technique to sample them.

This workshop will be a presentation followed by some hands-on sampling outdoors to get a closer look at jumping worms!

The best thing you can do to control jumping worms is to prevent their spread! "