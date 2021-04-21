ONLINE: Jumping Worms: The Impacts of a New Soil Invader

media release: Earthworms are found in a variety of habitats, from our backyard gardens to native forests. However, a new group of non-native, invasive earthworms collectively referred to as jumping worms, are moving into Wisconsin with potentially destructive consequences. We will discuss the impact of jumping worms in gardens, the latest research on their ecology and biology, how to tell them apart from other species of earthworms and what we can do to slow their spread.

Join us for this free webinar with Brad Herrick, ecologist and research program manager at the UW-Madison Arboretum.

Hosted by Julie Hill, Horticulture Outreach Specialist, UW-Madison, Division of Extension.

The program is free, but registration is required. Please complete your information here to register. An email with connection information will be sent to you the day before the event.

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 12:00-1:00 p.m. (CST), Zoom Webinar

*** You will be sent a connection link to the webinar on April 20. Please check your spam folder if you don't receive it.

Questions about the webinar can be directed to: Julie Hill, julie.hill@wisc.edu