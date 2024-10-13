media release:Jumpstart Jam at Cargo Coffee East! a judgment-free low-volume jam for anyone looking to dip a toe into live collaborative music-making!

Just getting started? Just getting re-started? Just completed a session at a rock camp and don’t want the dream to end? Jumpstart Jam is an all-ages, all abilities, all instruments, session-style jam for anyone who wants to play music with other people while developing their skills in a fun and safe group environment.

A session-style jam means that we gather in a circle and play together. You’re welcome to suggest songs or just hang back and play and/or sing along. There are usually plenty of opportunities for any budding lead players to cut loose for a few bars. Singers and any instruments are welcome. If you play something that needs to be plugged in, feel free to bring a SMALL amp or plug into the house PA. A mic will be available as an option for singers. All genres of music are welcome - we’ve done blues, country, soul, jazz, pop, etc. Original songs are welcome too, just bring a chart or be prepared to lead the group through your tune. We’ll try anything!

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the artists.