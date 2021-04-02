ONLINE: Jumpstart Your Creative Goals

press release: This interactive session with Angela Johnson will explore how to move towards your goals through creative discussion, journaling and mindmapping. We will use a variety of tools to set goals that match your learning style and come up with achievable action items. Bring your project ideas and goals as well as a notebook, pen or pencil and markers or colored pencils to our virtual session.

“There is an artist in everyone. You may just not have discovered yours yet.” - Angela Johnson

Produced by: 2021 DABL Workshop Series is produced by Dane Arts Buy Local (DABL) and brought to you by Dane Arts. This workshop series is designed to help artists and creatives build their business skills to grow and foster their career.