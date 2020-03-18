CANCELED: Jumptown Swing Dance

A message from Jumptown:

At this time, Jumptown will be cancelling its events through March 31st.

For the last several weeks, we have been following the recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and Madison & Dane County Public Health. Yesterday, a third and fourth case of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Dane County, and Governor Tony Evers declared a Public Health Emergency in Wisconsin. For these reasons, we make the decision to cancel our Wednesday and Friday social dances as well as our classes for the month of March.

We will continue to monitor the situation and will be sure to update everyone via social media about any changes in the recommendations from the various Health Departments that could cause us to extend these cancellations.

