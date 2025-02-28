Jumptown Swing Dance

media release: Jumptown Swing is delighted to welcome you to our monthly Friday social dances! Start the weekend off right by taking advantage of sprung hardwood floors, a convenient location (including easy parking), and a schedule more accommodating of those with mid-week obligations.

Anyone is welcome, with a beginner-friendly lesson kicking things off at 7:30. Please remember to bring clean, non-scuffing shoes!

8-10:30pm social dancing

$10 general admission, $5 students.

Garage parking available on-site; street parking may also be available; 2 blocks from the Route "A" Bus Rapid Transit line; adjacent to the bike boulevard on Mifflin.