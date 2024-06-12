Jumptown Swing Dance

media release: Come swing dance with us on Wednesdays starting at 8pm, Madison's home for lindy hop, charleston, and balboa!

Café CODA is Madison’s premier jazz space and the coolest place to be, located at 1224 Williamson St. The event is 18+ friendly. $10 cover is requested, payable by cash or card. A 20 minute beginner-friendly lesson will start promptly at 8pm.

At Jumptown events, masking will be optional by default. However, if the CDC Covid-19 Community Level for Dane County is "High" on the event date, then masks will be required. Proof of vaccination will be required to dance.

See also jumptownswing.com/

Note: Cafe Coda is taking a winter break in January.