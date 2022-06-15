Jumptown Swing Dance

press release: First and third Wednesdays (usually), 8 pm to 10:30 pm.

Looking for a chance to dance? Come swing dance with us as we play the great jazz hits of the 1920s, ‘30s, and ‘40s! This is best place in Madison for Lindy Hop, Charleston, and Balboa social dancing. Come on down to the Brink Lounge and get hep to that step!

For the safety of our dancers, proof of vaccination and masking will be required to dance. A $5 donation is suggested to attend.

For more information about swing dance in Madison, visit our website at http://jumptownswing.com/