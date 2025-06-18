Juneteenth Celebration Cookout
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Juneteenth recognizes the historical date of June 19, 1865, when word and enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas. To celebrate, we will grill hot dogs and burgers, while enjoying music and the company and comradery of others! Enjoy lawn games and good times with the Madison Senior Center and our partners at NewBridge.
