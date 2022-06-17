media release: A two-day celebration will be held in Sun Prairie to observe Juneteenth, a time that commemorates the liberation and emancipation of the last enslaved Black and African American people in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

All are invited to kick off Juneteenth celebrations at the Sun Prairie Public Library on Friday, June 17, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Programming will begin in the community room with a big screen reading of the picture book “Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth”, written by Alice Faye Duncan and illustrated by Keturah A. Bobo. The picture book reading will be followed by an exciting community art activity led by Auzzie Dodson. Dodson is an interdisciplinary Cultural Creator currently studying Art under the First Wave Program at UW Madison. They have a passion for colors, textures, and giving power back to underrepresented communities. The festivities will conclude with an ice cream social, outdoor games and activities on the library lawn.

Attendees are encouraged to bring along a favorite piece of fabric, 8”x8” square. In the event an attendee does not have fabric, materials will be provided.

Registration is recommended and can be completed by going to https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com/event/juneteenth-celebration. When registering, please register each person in the family/group to for the purpose of supply planning.

This event is made possible thanks to funding from the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation and to JJ Stitches for their in-kind fabric donation.

The second celebratory event led by Sun Prairie Community Schools will take place on Saturday, June 18, from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Carriage Hills Estates Park. This celebration includes a community resource fair, family activities and youth athletic activities. The first 400 attendees will receive a free burger or hot dog, chips and water.

The opening ceremony will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. and feature a Juneteenth story time, spoken word performance and youth musical performances.

For the second round of performances, the South Shore Drill Team will begin their performance at 4:30 p.m. and be followed by Atimevu Drum and Dance.

These community celebrations have been made possible by the collaborative efforts of Sun Prairie Community Schools, the Sun Prairie Public Library, the City of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators, Sun Prairie YMCA, Urban SUN Black Voices Book Club Facilitators, Sun Prairie Boys & Girls Club, African American Parent Network, Sun Prairie Area School District’s Department of Systemic Equity & Inclusion.