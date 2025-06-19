media release: It is time for Soles United's Juneteenth movement meetup in partnership with Team RWB Madison, Madison Gospel 5K, and Ainsley's Angels, and we hope you will join us!

Juneteenth Meetup

Thursday, June 19 at 6 PM

Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, Madison, WI 53704

Please join us and walk, run, roll, or ruck. You choose the distance and pace.

In case you missed it when we sent it out in March, a quick note about Soles United for 2025:

So much has changed since we had our first meeting over four years ago, in February 2021. Our country has been in constant flux, some times that were better and other times - like now - that are extremely difficult for our most vulnerable and marginalized populations and those working to support them. Everyone who has been active with Soles United in recent years is busier than ever managing work and life changes, and yet still doing amazing diversity and inclusivity work in their jobs and volunteer efforts. Moving forward, we will no longer be having regular Zoom meetings, but will have several in-person events throughout the year. We encourage everyone to keep the heart of our Soles United work going in our organizations and communities. We are still here for collaboration and connection, so please reach out anytime. We are eternally grateful for everything you do. - Uchenna, Joanne, and Melissa