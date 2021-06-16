ONLINE: Juneteenth

media release: The 32nd Annual Outdoor Celebration of Juneteenth Celebration will be held both virtually and in person Wednesday June 16, through Saturday, June 19, 2021. This year’s in person events will take place in Penn Park. This year's theme is: “Black Resilience...Rising From the Ashes”. Juneteenth is a wonderful opportunity to experience the rich history of Black Americans through various forms of entertainment, lectures, visual presentation, food, and other activities. Juneteenth provides the opportunity for your group or agency to reach a significant portion of Madison's African American community. Our many partnerships have increased the Celebration's ability to draw a wider audience from across Dane County.

Each day will have a different focus. Wednesday, June 16, will be all about the kids and youth with special presentations around self-empowerment, mapping out our futures, and a virtual precollege/college fair. Thursday, June 17, will be all about young adults with presentations on voting, social justice and the Black Voice and concluding with a virtual open mic night for poets and performers. Friday, June 18, will be all about the family. We will have a special Juneteenth Community Health Panel Presentation, Community Prayer, and finally Our Family Dinner, a virtual cooking demonstration that includes delivered meal kits from Pasture and Plenty and Artemis Foods.

June 16: Rise Up to Reach Back: Pre-college/college fair 10 am-2 pm. REGISTER HERE;

Look to the Future-Virtual Vision book workshop 4:30 pm, Youth motivational speaker 6 pm. REGISTER HERE.

June 17: Our Voices Matter: Voting, Social Injustice & The Power of Black Voices, 6 pm – 7:30 pm. REGISTER HERE.

Talk by Milwaukee native Tracey Corder, deputy campaign director for Action Center on Race and the Economy’s (ACRE) Policing, Incarceration and Tech campaigns. She comes to this work after serving as a social worker, electoral campaign organizer and political strategist. Her previous position as Director of Federal Action and Racial Justice at Center for Popular Democracy worked to advance direct action as a tactic to advocate for progressive legislation on housing, immigration, voting rights, climate and policing. Tracey serves on the advisory board of Be A Hero, the steering committee of Black Womxn For, the Board of Alliance for Youth Organizing and is a trainer for the Birddog Nation.

Spoken word open mic for ages 18 & up, 7:30 pm. REGISTER HERE. If you have any questions, please contact: GenerationSpokenMadison@gmail.com

June 18: Feed Our Bellies, Feed Our Souls:

Reclaiming the Narrative – How Black Americans are Leading Precision Medicine AND Autoimmune Disease in Black and Brown Populations, noon; REGISTER HERE. Kujichagulia – Madison Center for Self Determination is partnering with the UW Carbone Cancer Center to host virtual health panel discussions as part of their Juneteenth celebration.

Welcome to Juneteenth community prayer and convocation 5 pm

Our Family Dinner 6 pm. REGISTER HERE. Supplies are ingredients will be delivered to your home prior to the event. Please register for this year's Juneteenth Family Dinner. This years menu will include salad, gumbo with rice, red punch and sweet potato pie. There is no charge for this event.

June 19: Our celebration will close out on June 19 with an amazing parade and a party in Penn Park. Parade set up is at 10 am at Fountain of Life Church parking lot, with the parade at 10:45 am proceeding to Penn Park for the celebration from noon-4 pm. Each year the parade highlights a significant event in the African American community. In years past, we have reenacted the “March in Memphis”. This year we will continue to celebrate the positive changes in Black America and in remembrance,

celebrate the lives of great artists who have influenced our history. Our theme this year is “Black Resilience: Rising from the Ashes”

We are excited this year to recognize Black/ African American and African First Responders during this year's parade. This is just a small token of appreciation to recognize all of their hard work during the Covid-19 Pandemic. If you or your organization's Black/ African American and African First Responders are interested in walking in the parade, please fill out this form.

If you or your organization are interested in walking in the parade please fill out this form. If you are interested in vendor space at the park, please complete this form.

For questions and information about becoming sponsor, please reach out to the Juneteenth Planning Committee at Kujijuneteenth@gmail.com