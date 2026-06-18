Juneteenth Potluck and Party for the People
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James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: On Friday, June 19, the Building Unity Democracy Tour will be in Milwaukee's Juneteenth parade and celebrations. Oo Saturday, June 20, we'll join Madison's Celebrations. Later that evening, we will conclude our Juneteenth activities with this potluck. All of these events will mark for us the first weekend of our 20-week Democracy Tour. More tour info here.
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James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation 2146 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Politics & Activism
Food & Drink, Holidays