Juneteenth Rally

press release: In 2020, 155 years later, and in the face of police brutality, the prison industrial complex, and continuing racial injustice, this Juneteenth comes with an even more impactful message. Join us this Juneteenth, a day historically meant to celebrate freedom, even though we're still fighting for it. This protest is to be held in Black love and light. All are welcome.

We are organizing yoga sessions, spoken word performances, and voter registration. Please reach out to volunteer.