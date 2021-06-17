ONLINE: Juneteenth: The Experience in Their Eyes

press release: DreamBank is honored to host a Juneteenth panel discussion featuring leading Black professionals from the Madison area. Our panelists will discuss the historical relevance of this observance and share their personal experiences related to acknowledging and celebrating Juneteenth over the years. A Q&A will be offered at the end of this event.

Panelists include:

• Yvette Craig, Publisher and Editor of UMOJA Magazine

• Debbie Biddle, Founder of The People Company

• Percy Brown Jr., Director of Equity and Student Achievement for the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District, Senior Outreach Specialist for the Wisconsin Center for Education Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.