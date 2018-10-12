Junglepussy, Rayana Jay

press release: Junglepussy: http://www.junglepussy.nyc/

JUNGLEPUSSY is funny, sexy and often provocative; she freely expresses her sexuality and has been compared to fellow female rap provocateur Lil' Kim. She listens to artists such as Missy Elliott, Ladysaw, Kelis, Busta Rhymes, Vybz Kartel, Movado, The Veronicas, Metric, Gossip & Soulja Boy, but has said that she cannot pinpoint one key influence. ''Artists are human, and they have all existed, so they are all there to learn from and be appreciated and observed.'', she told Interview magazine.

Rayana Jay is a 23-year-old R&B/soul singer-songwriter originally from Richmond, CA. Using velvet smooth vocals and airy harmonies, Rayana Jay's music carries a confessional, old-soul storytelling nature rooted in honesty. From love and heartbreak to womanhood and self-discovery, Jay's music is a direct reflection of her innermost thoughts and feelings at all times. The Bay Area born singer's influences span from Organized Noize, all the way to the raw emotions of Amy Winehouse and sultry tones of Anita Baker. Jay began singing in the choir at ten years old and recorded her first professional song in the summer of 2012. She grew up with her grandmother, who introduced her to classic singers like Johnny "Guitar" Watson, along with her mom who worked at a record label in the 90s. Rayana Jay's acclaimed debut EP, Sorry About Last Night, dropped in the Fall of 2016 and serves as a proper introduction to her penmanship, relationships, and changing world.