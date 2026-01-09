Every Woman, All Things: Find Balance and Belonging with the Junior League

media release: A breakfast event to learn about the Junior League of Madison and how we support women through leadership, service, and community.

Signature Pointe Apartments Community Room

Jan 24 from 10am to 11:30am CST

You carry a lot — work, family, friendships, community.

You don’t have to carry it alone.

Join us for Every Woman, All Things: Finding Balance and Belonging with the Junior League of Madison, a breakfast event focused on connection, purpose, and community.

We’ll share how the Junior League of Madison supports women through leadership, service, and friendship — and how the national Every Woman, All Things initiative is helping women everywhere name the mental load and start building solutions together.

Enjoy coffee and breakfast, hear from local members, watch a short overview video, and see how JLM creates space for women to learn, grow, and make a difference in Madison.

Whether you’re new to the area, looking for connection, or simply ready to get involved, you’ll leave with ways to take the next step — and a welcoming community ready to cheer you on.