Junior League of Madison Prospective Member Coffee Chat

media release: Are you looking for a way to meet new friends, give back to the community, or grow as a leader? The Junior League of Madison might be a great fit for you!

Our members are a diverse group of women looking to make a difference in their community through volunteer projects and social activities that provide hands-on experience in building leadership skills.

We welcome women who value our mission and are committed to inclusive environments of diverse individuals, organizations, and communities.

If this sounds like you, please come chat with us over coffee at Barriques. You'll have the opportunity to meet some of our members and learn more about membership. We hope to see you there! If you have any questions, please reach out to juniorleaguemadisoninfo@ gmail.com or visit https://madison.jl.org/.