Junior League of Madison Prospective Member Coffee Chat

Barriques - Monroe Street 1825 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Are you looking for a way to meet new friends, give back to the community, or grow as a leader? The Junior League of Madison might be a great fit for you!

Our members are a diverse group of women looking to make a difference in their community through volunteer projects and social activities that provide hands-on experience in building leadership skills.

We welcome women who value our mission and are committed to inclusive environments of diverse individuals, organizations, and communities.

If this sounds like you, please come chat with us over coffee at Barriques. You'll have the opportunity to meet some of our members and learn more about membership. We hope to see you there! If you have any questions, please reach out to  juniorleaguemadisoninfo@gmail.com or visit https://madison.jl.org/.

Info

Barriques - Monroe Street 1825 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Special Interests
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Junior League of Madison Prospective Member Coffee Chat - 2024-10-12 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Junior League of Madison Prospective Member Coffee Chat - 2024-10-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Junior League of Madison Prospective Member Coffee Chat - 2024-10-12 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Junior League of Madison Prospective Member Coffee Chat - 2024-10-12 09:00:00 ical