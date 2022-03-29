press release: Interested in the outdoors, natural history, hands-on science, and wildlife data collection?

Then you should join the Heritage Center’s Junior Naturalist program to learn many of the skills it takes to become a naturalist!

Hosted out of the Heritage Center at William G. Lunney Lake Farm Count Park, the Junior Naturalist program is offered seasonally: during MMSD's spring break and as a 4-week summer program of fun-filled scientific discovery. During each day's activities we’ll explore prairies, woodlands, and wetlands by bike, hike, and canoe. And, we’ll learn about the wildlife that calls these wild spaces home.

Our Junior Naturalist - Spring Session for ages 12-14 will explore the phenology of spring! Phenology is the study of seasonal and natural phenomena: including the return of migrant birds, the welcoming chorus of frogs and toads, and the first buds and blooms of trees and other plants. We'll learn about and track the spring changes in our wilds through hands-on activities and outdoor recreation (hiking and biking).

Sign up includes participation in both of the Junior Naturalist Days outlined below. All program activities will take place in W.G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park and be sure to dress for the weather since we will be outside for the whole program. We will move indoors for more serious weather events (i.e. blizzards, thunderstorms).

Day 1 : Tuesday, March 29 from 12:30 - 3:30 P.M.

: Tuesday, March 29 from 12:30 - 3:30 P.M. Day 2: Thursday, March 31 from 12:30 - 3:30 P.M.

Read through the program overview or contact Micah Kloppenburg for additional information.

Scholarships are available to help with the program fee of $50. At the end of the registration process you will be prompted to pay the program fee, including any requested scholarship adjustment.

Registration and is a on a first-come, first-served basis.