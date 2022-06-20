press release: If you are between the ages of 9-14 and are interested in the outdoors, natural history, hands-on science, and wildlife data collection, then you should join the Heritage Center’s Junior Naturalist program to learn many of the skills it takes to become a naturalist!

This program is based out of the Lussier Family Heritage Center in the heart of the Capital Springs Recreation area. Join us during the Madison Metropolitan School District's spring break or for a full summer program of fun-filled scientific discovery. Each day will be filled with exploration of prairies, woodlands, and wetlands by bike, hike, or canoe. Along the way we will learn about the wildlife that calls these wild spaces home.

Junior Naturalist Benefits:

Take on the role of a field scientist

Build plant and wildlife ID skills

Participate with your friends and make new ones

Learn about the environment through active experience

Meet and learn from Dane County field staff who monitor our land and water resources

Program schedules and logistics are outlined below. All Junior Naturalist activities will take place in William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park. Please be sure your child is dressed for the weather since we will be outside for the whole program. We will move indoors for more serious weather events. Fee: $125 per session.

Summer schedules:

Join a small group of other young naturalists as we explore and observe the wild world. We’ll track bumble bees, conduct a bird survey, scout for berry patches, identify prairie plants, and assess stream health. All while actively adventuring through the wilds of William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park! This summer we are offering sessions for two age groups. Program fees cover participation in the full session.

Ages 12 – 14: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to Noon, July 19 – August 9

Ages 9 – 11: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to Noon; Session 1: June 20 – June 29; Session 2: July 11 – July 20; Session 3: August 1 – August 10