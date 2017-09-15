RSVP for Junior World Quizzing Championships

press release: 1st Annual Junior World Quizzing Championships, taking place on the same day in many cities and countries. Written test of 120 challenging questions across a wide variety of culturally-diverse subjects geared for ages 14-18. Free and open to anyone under the age of 19 on the quiz date, but seating is limited and pre-registration via email to madisonquiz@gmail.com is required by Friday, September 15. Further details provided after registration.