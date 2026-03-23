Junk Journal Lab

Media Release: Get creative with paper, texture, and found materials in this hands-on Junk Journaling Lab! Bring your favorite “junk” to work with—tickets, scraps, photos, magazine clippings, and more. Please bring a journal to create in as you design, layer, and experiment alongside fellow journalers. This relaxed, low-pressure evening is all about creativity, connection, and personal expression.

This lab is designed for people to come in and work on their junk journals. If you missed the first workshop, you could learn to create a journal out of an old book during this lab.

Register: https://bit.ly/3MNrHhb