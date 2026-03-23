Junk Journal Workshop - Mother's Day Edition
to
Camp Createability 4230 Argosy Court, Madison, Wisconsin 5374
Media Release: Get creative with paper, texture, and found materials in this hands-on junk journaling workshop. Participants are encouraged to bring their own “junk” to journal with—tickets, scraps, photos etc. Learn how to make the perfect gift for mom. This relaxed, low-pressure class is all about creativity, layering, and personal expression.
Register: https://bit.ly/4sr7Rap
Info
Camp Createability 4230 Argosy Court, Madison, Wisconsin 5374
Crafts