Junk Journal Workshop
Camp Createability 4230 Argosy Court, Madison, Wisconsin 5374
media release: Get creative with paper, texture, and found materials in this hands-on junk journaling workshop. Participants are encouraged to bring their own “junk” to journal with—tickets, scraps, photos etc. Bring a journal to work in, or create one from recycled materials with guidance provided. This relaxed, low-pressure class is all about creativity, layering, and personal expression.
Open to all ages. $15.
