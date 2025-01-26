Junkyard Kings, DJ Trichrome

media release: This should be a fun one! DJ Trichrome is gonna kick things off at 6pm and we will be playing a mix of some of our favorite covers plus a bunch of 90’s tunes we’ve recently added from 7-9:30. We’re gunna turn up the heat on a cold Sunday night! Stop out!

JUNKYARD KINGS are a high energy, fun duo with years of experience performing. Recently formed in 2023 and have had lots of fun ever since! We play a variety of modern & classic country, as well as some pop and rock in southern Wisconsin & northern Illinois!