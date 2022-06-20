media release:Some of you may remember Jurij Fedynskyj when he visited Folklore Village in 2017, sharing with us the stories of the kobzary - the blind minstrels of Ukraine, and playing their repertoire on his hand-made Ukrainian folk instruments - the bandura, the kobza, and the torban.

Since that time, things have changed dramatically in Ukraine, whose people are suffering tremendously due to the Russian invasion.

Rising to the occasion, Jurij and several of his fellow musicians decided to counter the horror and violence of war in a remarkably different way - by traveling to some of the hardest-hit zones of aggression, and playing music for those who are sheltering.

On Monday night, June 20, Jurij will come to Folklore Village to share his experiences, and the music he has been playing to lift people's spirits and inspire them to have courage.

Join us in welcoming Jurij at 7:00 pm in Farwell Hall. The event will be free, but we will be accepting donations to share with Jurij as he makes his journey, sharing his first-hand experiences.

COVID policy in effect - please be prepared to show proof of vaccine, or agree to wear a mask while you are in our building.