RSVP for Just 3 Stitches
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Join Karin Hanson, member of the Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists, and create an easily embellished sampler with just 3 stitches. She will demonstrate and help you learn the running, buttonhole, and sorbello stitches, along with how to embellish your design. You will incorporate your sampler into a notepad cover before you leave class. Bring a pair of scissors; all other supplies provided.
Sunday, April 15, 1-4 pm
Registration Deadline: April 5
Cost: $45 per person | Course Number: 20-32
