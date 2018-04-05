RSVP for Just 3 Stitches

press release: Join Karin Hanson, member of the Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists, and create an easily embellished sampler with just 3 stitches. She will demonstrate and help you learn the running, buttonhole, and sorbello stitches, along with how to embellish your design. You will incorporate your sampler into a notepad cover before you leave class. Bring a pair of scissors; all other supplies provided.

Sunday, April 15, 1-4 pm

Registration Deadline: April 5

Cost: $45 per person | Course Number: 20-32