media release: Just Bach Concerts will present a series of performances in April celebrating the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and his contemporaries. The programs will take place in Madison and Wauwatosa and feature a distinguished roster of regional early-music specialists.

The performances highlight Bach’s cantata BWV 4, “Christ lag in Todesbanden,” alongside sacred works by Johann Christoph Bach, instrumental selections from the early Baroque repertoire, and movements drawn from other Bach cantatas.

The series begins on Wednesday, April 15 at 12:00 PM with a Midday Series performance at Luther Memorial Church in Madison. This performance centers on BWV 4, with the addition of an English chorale sing-along, inviting the audience to participate directly in Bach’s music-making tradition.

A full evening concert will follow on Friday, April 17 at 7:00 PM, also at Luther Memorial Church. This expanded program will include:

J.S. Bach – selections from cantatas BWV 4, BWV 63, and BWV 79

J.S. Bach – Chorale “Alle Menschen müssen sterben” (BWV 262)

Johann Christoph Bach – Es ist nun aus

Instrumental works by Bach’s contemporaries

The program will be performed by an ensemble of leading Midwest early-music performers:

Instrumentalists: Amelia Sie – violin; Kiyoe Matsuura – violin; Ilana Schroeder – viola; Charlie Rasmussen – viola da gamba; Charles Asch – cello; Stephen Alltop – organ

Vocalists: Kirstin Knutson Berka – soprano; Patrick Terry – alto; Nick Chalmers – tenor; Ryne Cherry – baritone

A third performance will take place Saturday, April 18 at 3:00 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church in Wauwatosa, bringing the program to audiences in the Milwaukee area.

The April performances reflect Just Bach Concerts’ mission to present high-quality, historically informed performances of Bach and Baroque repertoire while keeping concerts accessible to the community.

Admission to the April 15 midday performance is free.

The April 17 evening concert will feature a suggested donation of $20, helping support the organization’s musicians and ongoing programming.

The April 18 Wauwatosa performance is presented in partnership with Trinity Episcopal Church. There will be a free-will donation.