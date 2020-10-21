ONLINE: Just Bach

press release: In this time of pandemic, audiences can view Just Bach performances online at four locations: the Luther Memorial website, the Just Bach website, the Just Bach Facebook page, and the Just Bach YouTube Channel. Viewing the concerts is free, but we ask those who are able, to help us pay our musicians with a tax-deductible donation. We look forward to the time when we can safely gather together again, indoors.

October 21, 2020

Cantata 146: Sinfonia

Cello Suite in G Major BWV 1007: Menuets I & II, Courante

Violin Sonata in G Minor BWV 1001: Adagio, Presto

Cantata 146 closing chorale: Freu dich sehr, o meine Seele (all sing)

Sonata à Quattro:

Christine Hauptly Annin violin

Nathan Giglierano violin

Leanne League tutti violin

Marika Fischer Hoyt viola

Charlie Rasmussen cello

Mark Brampton Smith organ

Just Bach is a new monthly concert series in Madison, celebrating the music of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Founded to share the immense range of Bach’s vocal and instrumental repertoire with the Madison community at large, the Just Bach orchestra plays on period instruments using historically-informed performance practice, bringing the music to life in the manner and style that Bach intended. Members of the artistic team prepare local singers to perform alongside seasoned professionals in order to develop a familiarity and love of the repertoire. The audience is invited to sing along during the opening hymns and the closing cantata chorales – because group singing is therapeutic!

The series launched on September 27, 2018, at Luther Memorial Church, with the “Little” Fugue in G Minor for solo organ, and two beautiful cantatas, BWV 165: O heilges Geist- und Wasserbad and BWV 32: Liebster Jesu, mein Verlangen.

Just Bach concert dates this season are October 16, November 20, December 18, January 22, February 19, March 25, April 15, and May 20. We are extremely grateful to Pastor Brad Pohlman and the congregation of Luther Memorial Church for hosting the series. We invite the Madison community to come spend a lunch hour with the sublime music of J.S. Bach – feed your body and soul!