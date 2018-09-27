press release: Just Bach is a new monthly concert series in Madison, WI, celebrating the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. The series kicks off at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 27, at Luther Memorial Church, with the ‘Little’ Fugue in G Minor for solo organ, BWV 578, and two beautiful cantatas, BWV 165: O heilges Geist- und Wasserbad and BWV 32: Liebster Jesu, mein Verlangen. Admission is free, with a goodwill donation accepted at the door.

The vocal soloists for the concert on September 27 will be soprano Sarah Brailey, mezzo-soprano Cheryl Bensman-Rowe, tenor Wesley Dunnagan, and baritone Paul Rowe. The organ soloist will be Mark Brampton Smith. The period orchestra of local and regional baroque players will be led by concertmaster Kangwon Lee Kim.

The goal of the series is to share the immense range of Bach’s vocal and instrumental repertoire with the Madison community at large. The orchestra members will play on period instruments using historically-informed performance practice, striving to bring the music to life in the manner and style that Bach would have conceived. Members of the artistic team will prepare local singers to perform alongside seasoned professionals and develop a familiarity and love of the repertoire. The audience will be invited to sing along on during the opening hymns and the closing cantata chorales - because group singing is therapeutic!

The dream team bringing this venture to Madison consists of four individuals who have dedicated a significant portion of their careers to the music of J.S. Bach Sarah Brailey is returning to her Wisconsin roots after spending over a decade in New York City, during which time she sang Bach nearly every week at Bach Vespers at Holy Trinity and Bach at 1 at Trinity Wall Street. She has been a soloist in all the major Bach works at Bach festivals and concerts around the world. This season, she appears as a soloist in Bach’s St. John Passion with St Thomas Fifth Avenue in New York City, in the Christmas Oratorio with Lyra Baroque Orchestra and the Bach Society of Minnesota, and in BWV 97 with the Oratory Bach Ensemble in Minneapolis.

Cheryl Bensman-Rowe and Paul Rowe are the founders and Co-Artistic Directors of the Madison Early Music Festival (MEMF) (which celebrates its 20th season next summer), and longtime Bach artists. Cheryl sang at Bach Vespers, the weekly cantata series at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and on the Basically Bach series at Lincoln Center, and performances at Symphony Space in New York City and with the Handel and Haydn Society in Boston. Paul has performed works of Bach at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fischer Hall - Lincoln Center, Marlboro Music FestivalWinter Park Bach Festival, Kalamazoo Bach Festival, Bach Society of St. Louis and recorded Bach’s St. John Passion with the Smithsonian Chamber Players.

Violist Marika Fischer Hoyt plays with the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Ancora String Quartet on modern viola, and with the Madison Early Music Festival, Madison Bach Musicians, Handel Aria Competition, Sonata à Quattro, Great Lakes Baroque, and @ Bach Collegium of Fort Wayne, IN, on baroque viola. She also directs the annual music festival, Bach Around The Clock. During her four-year tenure as host of Saturday Afternoon Classics on Wisconsin Public Radio, Marika devoted one show each December to Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, broadcasting and giving commentary on many different recordings of this work.

Just Bach concert dates this Fall are September 27, October 31, November 28, and December 12. We are extremely grateful to Pastor Brad Pohlman and the congregation of Luther Memorial Church for hosting the series. We invite the Madison community to come spend a lunch hour with the sublime music of J.S. Bach – feed your body and soul!