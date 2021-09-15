× Expand Barry Lewis Players at the April 2021 Just Bach concert included (left to right) Aaron Yarmel, Marika Fischer Hoyt and Monica Steger.

press release: We’re thrilled to share the timeless beauty of Bach’s music with audiences once more. Performing on the 'Music at Midday' concert series at beautiful Luther Memorial Church, Just Bach presents free half-hour programs at 12 noon on the 3rd Wednesday of each month: Sep 15, Oct 20, Nov 17, Dec 15, Jan 19, Feb 16, Mar 16, Apr 20, May 18. The stunning nave provides the perfect setting for Bach’s magnificent vocal and instrumental works.

Our September concert opens with a welcome and program overview from Just Bach's new vocal co-director, soprano Chelsie Propst. Organist Mark Brampton Smith then takes center stage with a dramatic Organ Chorale played on the large Austin organ in the choir loft. Next we hear two beautiful Cantata movements, with vocal soloists Jessica Timman Schwefel and Chelsie Propst each making her Just Bach debut.

The program continues with instrumental music: Bach's arrangement of the slow movement from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, segueing directly to selections from the solo cello Suite in D Minor. We close with our popular chorale singalong, led by Chelsie, with Mark on the organ. We encourage viewers to sing along by following the chorale sheet music in the program.

The concert video will premiere the following Sunday, Sep. 19 at 2:30 pm, on the Just Bach YouTube channel. Performers will be available to chat online during and after the premiere.

Attending the concert and viewing the video are free, but we ask those who are able, to help us pay our musicians with a tax-deductible donation.

Just Bach is committed to presenting concerts in a safe fashion that protects our audience, performers, and the church. For more information, please see our COVID Policy page.

The world needs this soul-centering music now more than ever; please join us this month, in person or online.

September 15 Program:

• BWV 671: Organ Chorale Kyrie, Gott heiliger Geist

• BWV 161/1: Alt Aria: Komm, du süße Todestunde

• BWV 199/6: Chorale: Ich dein betrübtes Kind

• BWV 1057/2: 2 Recorder & Organ Concerto

• BWV 1008 Suite in D Minor: Menuet I & II, Gigue

• BWV 161/6: Chorale: Der Leib zwar in der Erden

Performers:

Jessica Timman Schwefel, mezzo-soprano

Chelsie Propst, soprano

Sigrun Paust, recorder I

Monica Steger, recorder II

Marika Fischer Hoyt, viola

James Waldo, cello

Mark Brampton Smith, organ