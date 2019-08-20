Just Bakery Information Session

press release: Just Bakery is a three-month employment training program. In the classroom we use the ManageFirst curriculum to study Management, Nutrition, and ServSafe. In the kitchen, you learn hands-on commercial baking. Each subject and the kitchen time is worth a certificate that can translate into credits towards a Culinary Degree at Madison College and can be used to buff up your resume.

This is a light version of our normal curriculum because we will focus on dealing with trauma that impacts peoples lives in finding and keeping work. We will provide a stipend for this cohort due to special funds received for a trauma informed group.

Come learn what Just Bakery can do for you at our next Information Session: August 20 @12:00

Class starts Friday, September 6