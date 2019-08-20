Just Bakery Information Session

press release: Just Bakery is a three-month employment training program.  In the classroom we use the  ManageFirst curriculum to study Management, Nutrition, and ServSafe.  In the kitchen, you learn hands-on commercial baking.  Each subject and the  kitchen time is worth a certificate that can translate into  credits towards a Culinary Degree at Madison College and can be used to buff up your resume.  

This is a light version of our normal curriculum because we will focus on dealing with trauma that impacts peoples lives in finding and keeping work.  We will provide a stipend for this cohort due to special funds received for a trauma informed group. 

Come learn what Just Bakery can do for you at our next Information Session: August 20 @12:00

Class starts Friday, September 6

Careers & Business
608-598-0420
